May 26: Kenya’s Covid-19 tally now at 1,348 after 62 more test positive

The Ministry of Health has announced that 62 more people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Kenya to 1,348.

Health CAS Dr Rashid Aman said that 59 from the total are Kenyans while three are foreign nationals.

In terms of gender, 45 are male while 17 are female. The youngest is six while the oldest is 64 years.

The newly confirmed coronavirus cases are distributed in counties as follows; Nairobi 23, Mombasa 16, Kwale 8, Kiambu 6, Kajiado 6 and Kitui 3.

“In the last 24 hours we have tested 2,293 samples, out of which 62 people have tested positive for Covid-19. This now brings the total number of cases in the country to 1,348,” Dr Aman said.

The Nairobi cases are distributed in the following estates; Umoja 6, Kibra 6, Eastleigh 3, Dagoretti North 2, Langata 2, Westlands 2 while Starehe and Embakasi East each have one case.

In Mombasa, the cases are from Changamwe with 9, Jomvu 3, Nyali 3 and Mvita 1.

Msambweni and Lungalunga in Kwale County each have four cases. In Kiambu, six cases are from Lari and Ruiru one.

Three patients have been discharged from the hospital, bringing the total number of recoveries to 405.

Dr Aman urged Kenyans to continue adhering to the prevention measures given by the Ministry of Health to be able to beat the spread of the disease.