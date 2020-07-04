Man rescued after falling into India Ocean at Likoni channel

An unidentified man was on Friday rescued by the Kenya Ferry emergency team after he went overboard a ferry midstream along the Likoni channel in Mombasa.

Kenya Ferry Services reported that the incident occurred in the morning hours after the 54-year-old went overboard the Mv. Kwale.

While midstream en route to the Island side, the man fell into the water.

The motive of his action is yet to be established, the agency stated, noting that the rescue team was able to rescue him.

“Our emergency team managed to rescue a 54-year-old man who went overboard Mv. Kwale while midstream to the Island side at 0920hrs. He was handed over to the Ferry Police for further action,” they said.

He had no visible injuries as he was pulled out of the water.