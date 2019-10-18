Man in court after hurling stone at shopkeeper over ‘KDF’

A man who hurled a stone at a shopkeeper who denied him a half cake (‘KDF’) because he did not have money on Thursday pleaded guilty to charges of causing disturbance.

Naftali Njora was accused of creating disturbance by throwing a stone at Eunice Njeru in her shop in Soweto, on October 5.

Njora admitted that he attempted to hit Njeru after she restrained him from grabbing a packet of the delicacy from her shop.

MAKADARA COURT

He was remorseful and apologised before a Makadara court.

The court heard that Njeru had refused to sell the cake to Njora because she knew he couldn’t pay and told him she did not have them.

Njora attempted to grab them forcefully but Njeru raised alarm. He then grabbed a stone and aimed at her but he missed.

Chief magistrate Heston Nyaga remanded him to await probation officers who will interview him on October 31 and table a report before he is sentenced.