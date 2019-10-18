Man in court accused of robbing ex-wife and her husband of Sh52k

A 37-year-old man is facing armed robbery charges after he allegedly hacked his ex-wife’s husband inflicting serious injuries on him and robbed him of Sh52,000 in Pipeline estate in Embakasi.

Edwin Steve Onyinkwa is accused of robbing Duncan Nganika Mbumbu of the cash and a laptop worth Sh 14,500 on October 8.

He is also charged with robbing the contested woman –Faitth Wanza- at Mbumbu’s house.

Onyinkwa is said to have stormed into Mbumbu’s house during the day in the company of two other men and proceeded to his bedroom after the housegirl insisted neither him nor his wife were in.

The suspect and others, who are still at large, placed a sword on the house girl’s neck and ordered her to call Wanza to return immediately but before she made the call, Wanza arrived.

STRIP NAKED

She was then grabbed by the men who dragged her into her bedroom where they tortured her after ordering her to strip naked.

The woman was forced to call her husband and lie that she had been involved in a road accident and needed to be rushed to hospital. She was instructed to tell him to pick her up from the house.

Mbumbu took a bodaboda home only to be met by the three men who attacked him.

He dodged a panga aimed at his head but suffered multiple stab wounds on the head, neck, abdomen and hands -inflicted by one of the men who used a Somali sword.

He was lucky to free himself. Mbumbu and his wife were rushed to a nearby clinic where they were treated.

Wanza and Onyinkwa were married before she moved out and married Mbumbu who opened a business for her.

Members of public chased after the three men after Mbumbu raised alarm and caught up with Onyinkwa. Onyinkwa denied the charges before Makadara chief magistrate Heston Nyaga.

He was released on a Sh 500,000 bond.