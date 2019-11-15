Man denies conning woman Sh3.7 million using fake census tender

A 40-year-old man was on Thursday charged with conning a businesswoman of Sh3.7 million promising her Sh 11 million profit in tenders to supply promotional materials during the August National census exercise.

Wilfred Atei was accused of conspiring with others to obtain Sh3,695,000 from Shechesi Malesi Violet by false pretenses between January and February this year in Donholm Estate, Embakasi Sub County in Nairobi.

Atei allegedly committed the offence with an accomplice who is at large pretending that they were in a position to get various tenders for Violet to supply assorted items including T-shirts, caps and tablets to be used in the national census exercise, which they knew to be false.

The suspect is said to have convinced Violet that he had been awarded the tenders to supply the items but did not have cash and invited her to partner and finance the venture.

COMPLAINANT

Atei is a secretary at a firm identified as Abake Cleaning and Landscaping Limited.

He told the complainant that they would each invest Sh4 million. The suspect told the trader that they would make Sh 33 million in profits from the “deal”.

Atei allegedly told Violet that the deliveries had to be made before July because they were needed to facilitate training of the census officials. The complainant believed and sourced the funds which he transferred to Atei on diverse dates between January and February.

After the conclusion of the transfer, Violet was assured that she would supply the items on dates to be confirmed by the accused Atei.

Atei later switched off his mobile phone on August 1, three weeks before the exercise having not supplied any tender documents to Violet.

He denied the charges before senior principal magistrate Angelo Kithinji of Makadara law courts.

He was freed on a bond of Sh1 million with a surety of similar amount and an alternative cash bail of Sh800,000. Hearing of the case starts on March 17 next year.