Man clobbers ‘unfaithful’ wife then shares pictures online

A Ugandan businessman on Friday brutalised his wife, took images of her after the ordeal and posted them on Facebook.

the businessman accuses his wife for turning a boutique he runs in Kampala at MM Plaza into a lodge where she used to entertain a number of men who he also mentioned in the post.

The businessman said that he has given his wife everything which includes traveling on flight, a posh house but she was still very unfaithful.

“My dear customers of Praise Shop Juuko Martin at MM Plaza, am sorry decided to close that shop, my woman (redacted) had turned it as her prostitution nail,” part of his post read.

He went described the woman with unprintable words in the post that was later deleted.

Nairobi News went through his previous posts and we can reveal that the two have been lovebirds who never shied away from posting about their relationships on Facebook.

The two have three children together.