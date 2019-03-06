Man, 24, in court over attempt to steal Sh294m from Family Bank

Kevin Kunga Mwaka at Milimani law courts where he was charged with electronic fraud and conspiracy to steal Sh294 million by altering data in computer system of Family bank by altering 22 pre-paid card balances. He was released on a cash bail of Sh1 million or alternative bond of Sh2 million. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

A man has been arraigned for altering pre-paid card balances involving nearly Sh300 million belonging to customers of a local bank.

Kevin Kunga Mwaka, 24, appeared before Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Martha Mutuku.

The court heard that he altered data in the computer systems at Family Bank with an intention of stealing it (data) alongside the money.

“Fraudulently and with intent to steal, the accused altered data in Family bank of Kenya’s core banking system by altering 22 pre-paid card balances involving a total amount of Sh294,800,003,” the prosecution told the court.

The court heard that he committed the offence of electronic fraud contrary to the Information and Communications Act between November 1, 2018 and January 20, 2019.

OFFENCES

Besides the said offence, the accused was charged with offences of stealing, handling stolen property and conspiring to commit a felony.

He is accused of stealing Sh15 million from the said bank on January 19.

He allegedly received the said monies in a pre-paid account in the said bank.

The prosecution told the court that he jointly conspired with others not before court at the time he was being charged, to steal the over Sh 294 million from the said bank between January 19 and 20.

He was arrested on Monday, March 4 and detained at the Kamukunji police station before he was arraigned the next day.

He pleaded not guilty to all the four charges and was freed on a cash bail of Sh1 million shillings.