Lucky escape for occupants of two cars filmed speeding before crashing





Two speeding vehicles were badly damaged after veering off the road along Mombasa road and crashing.

A video which has been shared on social media, captured the last moments before the two speeding cars crashed near Mua hills.

The footage was captured by a helmet cam by one biker, who in a tweet was thankful for escaping the speeding motorists’ idiocy and recklessness.

Came across some fools on Msa rd today!! Just grateful to have escaped their idiocy and recklessness 😟🥺 pic.twitter.com/axgpfj0RpY — Faith Kanja (@FaithKanja) August 2, 2020

The video shows the two vehicles speeding past the biker and past a lorry, before crashing into thickets by the roadside.

The footage also captured an occupant of the one of the vehicles stepping out of the car with a bottle of alcohol.

In the comment section on Wanja’s post, another motorist who encountered the drivers before the accident said: ”These guys passed me at Mua hills I’m so lucky I had parked my car on the roadside. They were racing down the hill in sharp corners without a care in the world that the would find an oncoming car ahead. This could have been worse. They should thank God.”