LSK demands speedy probe in lawyer’s killing





The Law Society of Kenya has condemned the killing of Robert Chesang, an advocate of the High Court who was murdered on Sunday afternoon at his home at Moke Gardens in Lukenya, Machakos County.

LSK said the incident “reminds us of the colleagues who have lost their lives in the hands of unknown assailants and is yet to get justice”.

“We call upon the Inspector General of Police and the Country’s security apparatus to move with speed and commence investigations into this heinous act and ensure that justice prevails,” LSK said

The lawyer is reported to have been home alone when the incident occurred. Seven spent cartridges of an AK-47 rifle were found at the scene of the murder.

“It is rare to find thugs with rifles and especially AK47. This seems to be classic elimination using serious people probably state operatives,” said an official who was at the scene.

When the police arrived at the scene after they were alerted, they found the main gate and the door to the house locked.

“The officers jumped into the compound where they peeped through the door and saw his body lying in a pool of blood in the living room,” added an officer.

The team that visited the scene said the deceased was most likely tortured and dragged from his bedroom before he was killed in cold blood. Police said they are yet to know the motive behind the fatal shooting.

The body has since been moved to Shalom Hospital mortuary in Athi River.