Kenya confirms 7 new coronavirus cases

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has announced seven new cases of coronavirus increasing the country’s tally to 38.

Mr Kagwe said all the seven new cases were from Nairobi.

Nairobi county leads with 28 cases followed by Kilifi 6, Mombasa 2, Kajiado and Kwale with one case each.

“The trend we have seen on increasing numbers is not a healthy one,” said Mr Kagwe.

According to the CS, there are over 1,000 contacts of the 38 cases who are likely to have more contacts, “which is how the disease spreads”.

“If we want to save Kenyans and avoid the experience in other countries we must social distance and staying at home when told to. We must also follow these rules or we expect tougher times ahead lest work together to avoid a total and complete outbreak,” he added.