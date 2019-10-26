KDF bus leaves two dead in accident

A Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) bus rammed a 14 seater matatu on Friday evening killing two on the spot.

The accident happened at Dundori area in Bahati, Nakuru County around 6.50pm.

The 33-seater military bus lost control and rammed into the 14-seater matatu belonging to Nyamakima Sacco just near the Lanet Barracks.

According to witnesses who spoke to Nairobi News, the accident left several vendors with injuries and their merchandise badly damaged.

Confirming the incident Nakuru County Police Commander, Stephen Matu said he was waiting for the area OCPD to confirm the number of the injured people.

The deceased were taken to Nakuru Level 5 Hospital morgue, while the injured are being treated at the same hospital.