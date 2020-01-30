How matatu that hit and killed police officer in Lang’ata was tracked down

Details have emerged of how police officers in Nairobi tracked down a hit-and-run matatu belonging to Aberdereline Sacco after it knocked down a police officers who later died.

Nairobi News has established that the officer identified as Peter Perimoi Legetto had stopped the speeding matatu (reg number KCH 796R) at a roadblock along the Southern By-pass but the driver knocked him down and sped off.

The officer’s colleagues alerted their counterparts in various roadblocks as they rushed their colleagues to Nairobi West Hospital.

“More officers from Lang’ata police station also decided to trail the matatu that was being driven at a high speed,” an officer based at Lang’ata Police Station told Nairobi News.

The matatu driver sped towards the Southern by-pass through Ngong Forest road. He was again flagged down near the Free Pentecostal Church in Waithaka but he didn’t stop.

FLEEING DRIVER

It is at Kikuyu town that police officers who had been alerted by their colleagues stopped the matatu and arrested the driver.

“It was a long chase and it remains unclear why the driver was fleeing,” our source said.

The incident attracted the attention of the public when it emerged that the officer who had been knocked down succumbed to his injuries.

A police statement seen by Nairobi News indicates that the officer was taken to Montezuma Funeral Services in Nairobi.