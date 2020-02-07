Govt to give Sh100K each to families of Kakamega Primary victims – VIDEO

The government will give each family that lost a child in the Kakamega Primary School stampede Sh100,000.

According to the Principal Secretary Ministry of Education Belio Kipsang, the amount is meant to assist with funeral arrangements of the 14 pupils who lost their lives a stampede on Monday.

“The National Government has been able to assist in a small way to donate families that lost their children in the tragedy, every family will receive Sh100,000 to support in the burial arrangements,” Kipsang said.

The education PS was speaking during a requiem mass for the 13 pupils at Bukhungu stadium in Kakamega County.

Nailah Kiverenge, 10, who was among the 14 was buried on Wednesday following the Muslim faith.

Forty-three other pupil have so far been discharged from hospital after receiving treatment.

Only two pupils are still in the intensive care unit.

“The two learners in the intensive care unit at Kakamega referral hospital are making very good progress and we have been informed they are on their way to the general ward,” said Kipsang.

The leaders who spoke asked the government to hasten probe into the matter and ensure the incident does not recur.