Gospel singer Nicah the Queen leaves team mafisi thirsty

Gospel singer Nicah The Queen has left thirsty Kenyan men drooling over her figure after bearing it all in a bikini at a beach.

Nicah posted photos and videos of herself while on vacation at an undisclosed location. In the video, she is captured walking towards the beach giving her viewers an ample view of her heavy bottoms.

And in one picture the top half of her breasts are expose.

“Water dripping like this life I can’t kill myself please allow me to flex! #Jesusgurl Vacay mood activated!” wrote Nicah alongside the pictures and video.

This is not the first time the “Ushuhuda” singer has flaunted her curvy figure. In 2016, she found herself on the receiving end of harsh criticism by her fans who chastised her posting a photo that “exposed her boobs”.

The photo in question was posted while she was on holiday at the coast with her ex-husband, Nairobi comedian Dr Ofweneke.

In an interview with Nairobi News, she claimed that most of the people who attacked her were jealous single women.

“A person does not have to wear a ‘kitenge’ to show people how holy they are, just be you,” she said. She says that women were created with curves that will show regardless of what they wear.