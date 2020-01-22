Join our WhatsApp Channel
Gor raid Kibera BlackStars to replace Tobias Otieno who is off to the US – VIDEO

By Jeff Kinyanjui January 22nd, 2020 1 min read

Gor Mahia youngster Tobias Otieno recently moved to the US to join second-tier side Union Omaha and this was termed as a big loss for the Kenyan champions as the youngster had cemented his position in the heart of the midfield.

K’Ogalo have, however, moved with speed to replace him by snapping up another highly rated midfielder Nicholas Omondi from National Super League (NSL) side Kibera BlackStars.

Team Manager Jolawi Obondo confirms the development to Nairobi News saying they are happy to land the signature of the player who had been hunted by a number of clubs in and out of the country.

“He is a very good player and he has joined us on a two-year contract with a clear exit clause. We, however, hope to have him in the club for a long period. He is a young player who can grow and develop to become a dependable midfielder for club and country,” he said.

Nicholas Omondi from National Super League (NSL) side Kibera BlackStars.

Watch video as the player is officially introduced to his teammates as the club resumed training on Tuesday at Camp Toyoyo ahead of the Sunday league match against Bandari.

