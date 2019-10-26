Gilgil MP Martha Wangari disowns marriage to murder suspect Peter Karanja

Gilgil MP Martha Wangari has denied marrying businessman Peter Karanja, a suspect in the murder of Dutch businessman Tob Cohen and termed him as a former acquaintance.

Wangari says they have been separated for long and is not and has never been his wife. The lawmaker swears she can prove that she never married Karanja.

She terms Karanja as an “irritant” whom she is “no longer at ease” with adding that she owns the property that he wants to be registered as his home in his pursuit for bail and bonds, adding that his claims that he owns the house are false.

“I aver that the subject [Gilgil Teachers Project] is contested due to Karanja’s attempt to occupy it on false allegations that I am his customary wife which is not and has never been the case,” she states in affidavit filed in court.

MY PROPERTY

“The subject house is my property and he has no right ownership or occupancy and he therefore cannot persuade the court that he has any fixed abode in Gilgil Township on the subject house.”

Karanja has cited the house as his permanent residence in his bail and bonds application to prove to the court that he is not a flight risk as he seeks to be released after he was charged with murder alongside Cohen’s ex-wife Sarah Wairimu.

Wangari says she has sued Karanja in a Naivasha law court over the property and the case is still pending in the court.

“Karanja cannot claim any rights on the property until the matter is finalized and the court on October 22 ordered that the status quo of the property remains and therefore he lacks any right of occupancy until the matter is heard and determined,” she states in an affidavit.

She filed the affidavit before justice Daniel Ogembo where Karanja is seeking bail and bond terms. Ogembo will deliver his ruling over Karanja’s application on Tuesday next week.