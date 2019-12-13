Enterprise/Likoni road interchange set to be closed for a week

The Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) on Wednesday notified motorists to expect traffic disruption on the Enterprise/Likoni interchange as it will be closed for a week.

Kura said that a section of Likoni Road at Enterprise Road will be closed for motorists as from Saturday, 14th December till 20th December 2019 both days inclusive from 6pm.

“The closure, Kura said, has been necessitated by the hoisting of beams in the ongoing works aimed at improving the junction.

Kura further advised motorists to use alternative routes as indicated in the sketch map and as directed by traffic marshals.

The contract to refurbish the 6.1 kilometre road was awarded in 2013 and set to take a year to complete.

However, the contractor, Nigerian firm Reynolds Construction Company (RCC) has slowly undertaken the works to put up an overpass over the years.

Kura has previously blamed delays on upgrading the key road on differences between the agency and RCC which has resulted in a major source of traffic snarl-ups.