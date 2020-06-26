Driver flees with Senator’s Sh2.1m from car boot

A driver attached to former Wajir Senator Abdirahman Ali Hassan on Wednesday afternoon allegedly made away with Sh2.1 million belonging to his boss.

Nairobi News has established that Joel Musyoki Nyamae dropped the Senator off at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC) where he was attending a meeting.

The senator after staying at the meeting for 20 minutes walked out of the building only to find the car of registration number KBU 262A missing.

In a police report filed under OB number 23/25/6/2020, the senator told police that his car a Toyota Land cruiser had Sh2.1 million at the time.

“When he came out after 20 minutes he found that his driver had driven off with the motor vehicle which had two million one hundred thousand shillings in a rucksack in the rear seat of the vehicle,” the statement read in part.

The driver then left to unknown destination and police are still looking for him.

Nairobi News has established that detectives attached to Parliament police station would later find the car abandoned near Nyayo House with the keys.

However, the money was missing.