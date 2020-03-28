Davido’s fiancé tests positive for coronavirus

Nigerian singer Davido says his fiancé, Chioma has tested positive for coronavirus.

Taking to his Twitter, the singer said that they had recently travelled to London, together with their son. However, none exhibited symptoms of the virus.

They opted to get tested for the fact that they had travelled and the result of the baby and 31 of his close contacts came back negative.

“Unfortunately, my fiancé’s results came back positive while all 31 others tested have come back negative including our baby. We are however doing perfectly fine and she is even still yet to show any symptoms whatsoever. She is now being quarantined and I have also gone into full self-isolation for the minimum 14 days,” reads the post.

He further urged people to stay home to stop the spread of Covid-19.

“Everyone to please stay at home as we control the spread of this virus! Together we can beat this! Love, D,” he said.

Davido’s fiance is among people who have tested positive for Covid-19 without showing any symptoms to the virus.

Last week British actor Idris Elba and wife tested positive despite showing no symptoms.