CS Amina admitted to the bar after 7-year wait

Sports Cabinet Secretary (CS) Amina Mohammed was on Friday among 198 advocates admitted to the bar in an event presided over by Chief Justice David Maraga.

Amb. Mohammed expressed joy over her achievement saying that although she has waited seven years for this moment, it was worthwhile.

“Thank you very much. I am most grateful for this opportunity even though it comes 7 years after gazettement in 2013. Thank you to the team for freeing up time for me to finally sign the roll,” tweeted Amb. Mohammed.

The Sports CS studied at the University of Kiev in Ukraine where she earned her Master of Law degree in International Law.

She later obtained a Postgraduate Diploma in International Relations from the University of Oxford.