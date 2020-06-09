Covid-19: Safaricom closes several shops in Nairobi and Mombasa

Safaricom on Tuesday announced it had temporarily closed several shops in Nairobi and Mombasa to allow cleaning, fumigation, and sanitisation as part of the fight against the spread of Covid-19.

The telco in a statement said Safaricom Shops in Nyali and Rex House both in Mombasa, as well as Thika and Lavington Mall shops have been closed.

“As we are all aware, Kenya and indeed the World is still contending with the health risk posed to our population by the Covid-19 pandemic. Safaricom continues to take proactive and preventative measures to safeguard the health and wellbeing of our staff and customers,” Safaricom said in a press statement sent to newsrooms.

According to Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa, the company will be undertaking such measures regularly to all their shops and customer-facing facilities, to safeguard the health and wellbeing of their staff and customers.

“The affected shops will reopen on Thursday 11th June. We apologize for any inconvenience caused,” the statement added.

Last month, Safaricom closed its Thika Road Mall shop after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus.

Ndegwa said the staff had been isolated for treatment.

All other staff members who were working with the affected employee were also informed and counselled.