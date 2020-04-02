Covid-19: Nairobi Hospital closes all satellite clinics

The Nairobi Hospital has suspended operations at all its six satellite clinics effective Thursday evening due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In a notice to the public, the management said the outpatient centres will be closed on April 2 at 4pm until further notice.

The hospital management also recalled all staff to the main hospital to support inpatient management amid the pandemic.

“Effective 4pm today (Thursday), our Outpatient Centre will remain closed. Accident and Emergency services will still be available at the Main Hospital. All patients requiring medical attention are advised to come to the Main Hospitals 24-hour Accident and Emergency Unit,” said the notice.

Hospital’s Chief Executive Officer Allan Pamba advised all staff in satellite facilities and other clinics to report to the main hospital.

He added that the move was informed by the need to offer treatment to patients who might contract the virus during this period after it became apparent that there would be an upsurge in the number of infections in the country in the coming days.

The closed centres include those at Galleria Mall, Southfield Mall, Rosslyn Riviera, Capital Center1, Warwick Center and Kiambu Mall.

The hospital added that they have set up a 17-bed Covid-19 isolation unit to manage and treat Covid-19 patients.

“This is phase 1 of its 3 phase scaling up strategy to a 180+ bed Covid-19 isolation centre,” it added.

Kenya has recorded 81 confirmed cases and one fatality with three patients having discharged from hospital after a successful recovery.