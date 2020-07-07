Comedian Kasee died from poison, autopsy reveals

Popular comedian Joseph Musyoki Kivindu alias Kasee died from poison, his autopsy has revealed.

Ken Waudo, the chairman of the Comedians In Kenya Society, revealed this on Tuesday.

“The final results of postmortem conducted on the late comedian indicate that he had drunk from a poisoned chalice (sic),” said Mr Waudo.

He added that it was now a matter under police investigations “so we will not comment further on it.”

The young entertainer, who was found dead around Nginduri area in Kinoo, Kiambu County last week, was buried over the week at Itumunduni Village, Masinga Location, Matuu, Machakos.

The ceremony was attended by, among others, veteran comedian Daniel Ndambuki aka Churchill.

Waudo said the burial was carried out successfully and under strict adherence to Covid-19 measures as supervised by authorities that locked out most of colleagues, friends, comedians and family out.

Meanwhile, Ben Maurice Onyango AKA Comedian Othuol Othuol was discharged from the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) on Monday.

Waudo said that the comedian’s health had shown meaningful improvements.

“He will, however, be required to physically be attending hospital sessions every three days for the next three months at KNH …so ideally he’s still hospitalised but nursing from home. He still needs our support and prayers as much as never before,” he said.