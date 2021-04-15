Comedian Anne Kansiime, boyfriend Skylanta expecting first baby





Ugandan comedian Anne Kansiime and her musician boyfriend Abraham Tukahiirwa alias Skylanta are expecting their first child together.

Kansiime shared the good news on her Instagram page where she posted a silhouette picture of herself revealing a baby bump.

“My head spins from not knowing where to start. I have been looking for the perfect way to break it but soon Skylanta and I shall have a little ninja added to our family,” she revealed.

“I have been looking for the perfect way to break it to you my dearest Ninjas that soon my Kantu Skylanta and I shall have a little Ninja added on to our family and I thooooought and thought, what better way!!?” she wrote.

The comedian just celebrated her 34th birthday on April 13.

Kansiime and Skylanta started dating in 2018 after she parted ways with her ex-husband, Gerald Ojuok, in 2017.

On the comment section of her post, celebrities and her fans congratulated Kansiime for the expected bundle of joy.

Celestinendinda posted, “God’s timing is always the best😊😊. Congratulations Anne and Sky.”

Blessednjugush wrote, “Well done and congratulations watuz!!!ikibamba sana wapi nduru wueweee!!!! Wishing you guys health n providence!”

Akotheekenya said, “Mummy congratulations 💟

Contactmakeda added, “Amen!! God bless you and your growing family! Congratulations mommy Kansiime Anne! 💕❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Lilianmbabazi commented, “Wululu, God is Amazing ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️. I am so happy for you my Anna❤️❤️❤️.”

Sheebahricherthisyear wrote, “Awwwww mukazi😍😍😍😍 God above all🙏🏽 you look absolutely amazing!!