Chaos, violence and teargas mar by-elections

Lang’ata MP Nixon Korir kicks a teargas canister at a polling station London Ward, Nakuru on on March 4, 2021 Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

Violence has erupted in some parts of the country, as voters cast their ballots in seven electoral areas.

Police skirmished with UDA supporters in Kisii following the arrest of Moses Nyandusi Nyakeremba, who is contesting in the Kiamokama by-election.

In Kakamega County, former Sports CS Rashid Echesa was caught on video slapping an IEBC official at Bulonga polling station.

In Nakuru County, chaos erupted at Milimani Primary School polling station in London Ward as rowdy youth accused Lang’ata MP Nixon Korir of bribing voters.

Police used teargas to disperse the rowdy youth.

Three journalists suffered slight injuries in the incident.

Mr Korir’s vehicle was smashed in the fracas.

Nakuru elections manager Silas Rotich ordered Mr Korir and other leaders allied to the Deputy President William Ruto out of the polling centre.

The politicians, including Senators Susan Kihika and Kipchumba Murkomen, resisted the move but were teargassed and forced out of the polling centre.