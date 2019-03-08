Bibles untouched after fire engulfs Church – PHOTOS

The Bibles that were untouched by the fire. PHOTO | COURTESY

Residents in Grandview, West Virginia have been left puzzled by the aftermath of a fire that razed a Church in the area.

Firefighters on Sunday were called at the Freedom Ministries Church in Grandview after a huge fire broke out.

According to a Facebook post by the Coal City fire department, the fire was ravaging through the building. It was so fierece that firefighters had to back out at one point.

But as they went through the charred wreckage, they noticed something extraordinary.

“In your mind, everything should be burned, ashes. Not a single bible was burned and not a single cross was harmed!!” the department wrote.

The Facebook post, which has since gone viral, features photos of a pile of about a dozen intact Bibles surrounded by the rubble.

”Picture this, a building so hot that at one point in time, firefighters had to back out. In your mind, everything should be burned, ashes. Not a single bible was burned and not a single cross was harmed!! Not a single firefighter was hurt! Prayers for the pastor and the congregation today,” the post read.

“Though the odds were against us, God was not,” the firefighters added.

No firefighters were injured in the operation. The cause of the fire is still unclear.