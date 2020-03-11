Bebe Cool: Bobi Wine is behind my concert woes

Ugandan musician Moses Ssali aka Bebe Cool says he will not suspend his performances in the country despite the cold reception he’s received recently from some quarters.

And in an interesting twist of events, Bebe Cool has suggested that his ‘rivals’ including fellow singer Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine could be behind his woes. He did not share evidence to back this claim.

The Love You Everyday hitmaker was at the weekend assaulted by a section of the crowd when he performed at the Lugogo Cricket Oval in Kampala.

During the event, water bottles were thrown at the stage when he was performing, and the dreadlocked singer was also subjected to verbal abuses.

This treatment has been attributed to the musician’s cosiness towards President Yoweri Museveni’s regime.

“I have been performing for 20 years and pelting me with stones will not make me stop. It only exposes your weaknesses. You cannot continue chasing artistes like that because they don’t support what you believe in,” he explained.

He also advised artistes who are affiliated to the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party to be brave in the face of insults and ignore the called hooligans.

Media interview

However, during a media interview on Monday, Bebe Cool accused some music promoters allied to the People Power Movement led by Bobi Wine of being behind the scheme.

He noted that such an incident cannot derail his music career which spans more than 20 years.

He urged police to introduce a rule of offering extra security at big events to avoid such incidents from happening again.

“Our security forces should begin charging at least Shs 5 million from promoters organising very big events. The forces can then be able to deploy more plain-clothed officers amongst the crowds,” he said.

However, on Monday, in a tweet, Lt Gen Kainerugaba Muhoozi, the first son said it was wrong for security to let such hooliganism continue under their watch.

“How could police and the bouncers at Cindy’s concert allow a few hooligans to hurl bottles at one of Uganda’s greatest artists? The same hooligans beat up women on women’s day for simply loving President Museveni and Bebe Cool,” Lt. Gen.Muhoozi said in a tweet on Monday morning.

“We expect a lot better next time from Police.”