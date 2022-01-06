Harambee Stars forward welcomes first baby

Harambee Stars forward Christopher Tangeni Mbamba is the newest dad in town.

He announced the news on his socials and welcomed his son namely Mylian Ihemba Rylander Mbamba.

Baby Mylian was born on Janaury 3, 2022.

“Never have I been so unbelievably proud of, in love with and exceptionally inspired by something or someone as much as when I witnessed my soulmate carry us over the finish line and unite our little family,” he explained.

In addition, the Norway based player has thanked his better half saying she had a heart of a lion and his baby boy for inheriting an indomitable spirit.

Mbamba was born in London to a Zimbabwean father and Kenyan mother.

An exciting winger with dribbling pace, he accepted a call up to play for Harambee Stars during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations and was in the squad that travelled to play away to Ghana.

Harambee Stars new call up Christopher Mbamba (left) was part of today's training ahead of the game against Ghana Saturday. The 26-year-old midfielder plays in Sweden with Oskarshams AIK. He was born in Harare, Zimbabwe to Zambian dad and Kenyan mum. #Afcon2019Q pic.twitter.com/OW4ZqcjGlb — Bonface Osano (@bonfaceosano) March 19, 2019

He was handed another international call up from then Stars coach Sebastian Migne, a Frenchman for the 2019 Nations Cup in Egypt but failed to make it to the final squad.

Mbamba represented Sweden at under-17 level and also made the youth-team at IFK Göteborg.

He was an unused substitute in the 2010 Svenska Supercupen final.

In 2014 after moving to Norway, he spent three years with Medkila IL, Alta IF and Hamarakameratene.

He briefly joined EFL League One side Port Vale in 2016 before moving to Oskarshamns AIK and IK Oddevold in January 2019.