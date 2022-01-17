Hamisa Mobetto denies Rick Ross romance

Tanzanian singer Hamisa Mobetto has denied claims she is dating American rapper Rick Ross.

During an interview on the Trend, a weekly show aired on NTV, the entrepreneur who doubles up as musician Diamond Platnumz baby mama, confirmed though that she was a close friend of the musician, born William Leonard Roberts II.

“We are like a big family together and have done things together which I shall unveil soon,” she said.

She spoke during a visit in the country for charity work in Nairobi’s Kayole area, adding she is currently focusing on building her brand and making more money.

A while ago, photos and videos of the two being cozy with each other had set tongues wagging with both of them not clarifying the nature of their relationship.

From vacation escapades, to intimate moments captured by the fashionista and messages suggesting otherwise, Hamisa now seems to have clarified the nature of their relationship.

This comes a couple of months after Rick Ross said that he was ready to support the Tanzanian fashionista accomplish her dreams stating she was a good entrepreneur.

“I have to be honest, there is a connection, how much you wanna me to tell you about it? I’m gonna leave that to her…but she is such a beautiful person, beautiful spirit and she is a huge entrepreneur and I want to help her take it to the next level because she is doing a great job and I’m proud of her,” he said in an interview.

Their relationship came to light when the American rapper gushed praises over every Hamisa’s post.