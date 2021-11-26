Hamisa Mobetto and Rick Ross all booed up – VIDEO

Tanzanian socialite sharing an intimate moment with American rapper Rick Ross at a night club in Dubai where they are vacationing. PHOTOS | COURTESY

Tanzanian socialite and entrepreneur Hamisa Mobetto has set tongues wagging after sharing raunchy photos and videos of herself and American rapper Rick Ross while on vacation in Dubai.

The series of photos and videos shared by the socialite on Instagram, captures the pair all booed up, exchanging kisses and holding each other in a manner that suggests they have some kind of chemistry.

In the shared clips, Mobetto is in a beautiful black dress, adorned with plenty of jewels and a sleek black ponytail.

At one point in one of the videos, Rick Ross leans in for a kiss, as the model covers her face for the intimate moment before they smile and continue to dance the night away, making the most of their romantic getaway.

Mobetto captioned the video: “Daddy and mommy @richforever& @hamisamobetto. We are happy guys… what a morning,” followed by a love heart emoji.

A few months ago, the American rapper hinted that he was interested in Hamisa. The two have been exchanging telling messages on their social media pages.

This raised speculation on the kind of relationship they have, although Rick Ross kept evading the issue, saying Hamisa is best placed to explain the nature of their relationship.

“To be honest, there is a connection but then I’m going to leave it to her to explain the nature of the relationship we share. She is such a beautiful person, beautiful spirit and she is a huge entrepreneur and I want to help her take it to the next level because she is doing a great job and I’m proud of her,” Ross is on record for saying.

Hamisa, a fashionista, model, actress, businesswoman and video vixen, is best remembered for her dramatic romantic relationship with bongo Flava musician and baby daddy Diamond Platinumz.