Gusii leaders rally behind Ngatia, Kwamboka

Abagusii leaders in Nairobi say they will support Richard Ngatia’s Nairobi gubernatorial bid in the August 2022 polls.

The leaders, led by Justus Onyancha, also say they will support Beatrice Kwamboka who is gunning for the capital’s Nairobi Women Representative seat.

Speaking at a Nairobi hotel, the leaders attributed their stance on the consistent support they’ve received from Kwamboka in the past five years.

“We’re lucky to have two women from our community who nominated for political seats in Nairobi but of the two, only Kwamboka supports when need arises. The other one is never accessible and even when you meet her she brags that the Kisii people didn’t nominate her that she only owe her allegiance to her party.”

They added: “We also want to thank Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga for nominatingMillicent Omanga and Beatrice Kwamboka to the Senate. We note that Omanga has not respected the party that nominated her and we apologize on her behalf but will teach her a lesson by sending her home.”

The leaders also say they are confident Ngatia will improve the image of the Nairobi because of his vast network and experience.

“Ngatia is the only candidate seeking the gubernatorial seat who’s approached us to humbly ask for votes.”

Kwamboka was flanked by all the five elected and nominated MCA’s in Nairobi from the Abagusi community.

“I’ve decided to support Ngatia because first he is the first person who has asked for my support, secondly he supports Raila and third unlike his opponents, he was born and brought up in Nairobi, Kangemi area just like I was born and brought up in Dandora,” said Kwamboka.

“I was elected MCA in Mountain View ward because of the support that Raila gave me. He later nominated me to Senate and I respect him for this. That’s why I disagree with my opponent who keeps insulting Raila every day. She has no respect so let her go vie in Sugoi, we do not know her in Nairobi.”

“In Nairobi, we’ve crafted a Nairobi Azimio Super Alliance where Raila is the President, Ngatia our governor, George Aladwa deputy governor, Maina Kamanda the Senate candidate and yours truly Beatrice Kwamboka the women representative.”

Ngatia promised to rally the Central Kenya community in Nairobi to support Odinga and Kwamboka.

“We from the Mountain have decided to support Raila Odinga. We will support him fully as we are certain he will make this country a better place. He is the best available candidate at the moment,” said Ngatia.