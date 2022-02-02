Security guards on the spot for failing to prevent theft

Three security guards were charged at Kibera law courts with theft of electronics worth Sh221,500 at a clinic in Kilimani, Nairobi.

They are Dominic Okioma Manduku, Samson Ondieki and Martin Wamola.

They are accused of stealing a Nikon camera worth Sh131,500, a laptop worth Sh56000 and a projector worth Sh34,000 from Kilimani children’s clinic in Nairobi.

They are accused of committing the offence on diverse dates between December 24 and 27 last year.

They are facing an alternative count of failure to prevent the theft.

They are accused of neglect to prevent commission of a felony where they are accused that while knowing an offence of stealing was taking place, they failed to use all reasonable means to prevent its commission.

The manager of the clinic had locked the items in the office on December 24 before breaking for Christmas. An employee opened the office on December 27 only to find the items missing.

The matter was reported to the police and the three were arrested after investigations.

They denied both charges before senior principal magistrate Philip Mutua.

They were released on a cash bail of Sh100,000 each. The case will be mentioned on February 14.