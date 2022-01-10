Guardian Angel wife lectures women on happiness

Esther Musila, wife of Gospel musician Guardian Angel, has advised women to concentrate on making themselves happy.

Her sentiments comes days after she wedding the artist in a private event attended by close family members and friends.

Musila who is about two decades older than her hubby, posted a video of her wedding day on Instagram on Sunday, alongside a long poetic message addressed to women.

The mother of three also stressed in the message that the happiest women are the ones who chose to love themselves wholly and truly.

“The happiest women today are not the married ones. They’re not the single ones. They’re not the ones with stable careers and good incomes. The happiest women are the ones who made a choice to love themselves wholly and truly.”

She adds that the happiest women are those who chose to leave the past behind, worked on their self-esteem and put a high price tag on their self-esteem.

“They stopped playing victims. They stopped whining in self-pity and dining in pity parties. They moved past their anger, tears and bitterness. They realized that happiness is a personal choice and responsibility. They chose to be defined by their present, but not their bitter pasts.”

These women according to Musila do not throw shade on anyone in order to shine.

“They are happy because they don’t need validation from anyone. They are happy because they know that they don’t need to throw shade on anyone for them to shine. They are happy because they chose to be Queens 👸 ✌✌To the ladies in the house.”

Musila and Guardian’s relationship has been in the limelight because of their age difference.