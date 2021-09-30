Graft body summons Nairobi Speaker Benson Mutura

New Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Benson Mutura being handed over instruments of office by deputy speaker John Kamangu. PHOTO | COLLINS OMULO

An ongoing probe over the alleged hiring and promotion of staff at the Nairobi County Assembly has landed Speaker Benson Mutura a date with the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

Mutura, who enjoyed a three-month stint as Nairobi governor earlier this year, will appear before the anti-graft agency on Friday, September 30, 2021, to record a statement over allegations that the Nairobi County Assembly Service Board, which he is the chairperson, irregularly filled 28 positions through an internal advertisement last month.

His appearance follows that of other board members including Willis Okello and Fatma Affey, who recently appeared before the agency with nominated Member of the County Assembly (MCA) Catherine Okoth and Dandora Area III MCA Charles Thuo also lined up for questioning.

The EACC in a letter dated September 23, 2021, said that they believe the Board members are in possession of information that can assist in the ongoing investigations.

The development follows revelations by the Commission that it had opened a probe into allegations of illegal conduct of the board as well as abuse of office.