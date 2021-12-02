Graft body blocks Nairobi Deputy governor appointment

Nairobi Governor Ann Kananu has suffered a fresh blow in her quest to appoint her deputy after the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) rejected Paul Mutungi for the role.

Kananu nominated Mutungi, City Hall’s Chief of Staff, last month.

He was then vetted and approved by the Nairobi County Assembly.

However, EACC now says Mutungi has integrity issues pending a graft case in court and is thereby not fit to hold such office in accordance with Chapter Six of the Constitution.

In a letter to Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Benson Mutura, EACC boss Twalib Mbarak points out that the nominee was charged in Milimani Anti-Corruption Court with corruption offences committed in Nairobi County government, with the matter still pending in court.

The offences include unlawful acquisition of public property contrary to section 45(1)(a) as read with section 48 of the anti-corruption and economic crimes Act no 3 of 2003 as well as money laundering contrary to section 3 as read with section 16(1)(a) of the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2009.

This is in addition to conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption contrary to section 47A (3) as read with section 48 of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act No3 of 2003, and dealing with suspect property contrary to Section 47(2)(a) as read with sections 47(1) and 48(1) of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act, 2003.

“The Commission wishes to bring to your attention that the nominee was charged in Milimani Anti-Corruption Court, file number ACC8/2019 with corruption offences committed in Nairobi County government which include among others,” reads in part the November 29, 2021 letter also copied to Governor Kananu and acting Clerk Adah Onyango.

“In view of the above, the Commission objects to the nomination of Mr Mutungi as the deputy governor and advises the assembly and the governor to reconsider the nomination,” adds the letter.