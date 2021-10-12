Government commence demolitions in Mukuru slums

The government has commenced demolitions at Nairobi’s Mukuru Kwa Njenga slums so as to pave way for the construction of the Nairobi Expressway.

Residents living along road reserves on Catherine Ndereba Road have been asked to vacate immediately and cooperate with constructors.

Nairobi Regional Commissioner James Kianda said the expansion of the Catherine Ndereba Road will connect the Nairobi Expressway with Industrial Area, for the benefit of residents.

“This road will act as an exit from the Expressway at a link road that is being constructed around City Cabanas junction. Businesses that are situated along the road, like Jua Kali are expected to pick up,” said Kianda.

“Plans were underway to start putting up the railway station, but we realised that it was not going to serve any function since it could not be accessed. The road will however enable residents access amenities like schools and hospitals,” Kianda added.

The Nairobi Metropolitan Sevices in conjunction with security officers will oversee the demolition of informal structures that had sprung up, with residents urged to cooperate with contractors.

Area MP Benjamin Gathiru and MCA, Kianda said that they are in agreement with the plans, and will help in ensuring the exercise is carried out smoothly.

The demolition comes days after more than 600 families in Nairobi’s Deep Sea slums were left homeless after the government demolished their houses to pave way for the construction of Sixth Parklands road.

Authorities said the shanties were built on the road reserve and have been delaying the completion of the road that connects Limuru Road and Waiyaki Way.

Once completed, the road is expected to ease traffic from Westlands to Limuru Road.