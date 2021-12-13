Gospel singer Size 8 celebrates ordaination as a preacher

Gospel singer Size 8, real name Gospel Linnet Muraya has been officially ordained as a preacher.

The event that took place at the weekend, eight years since the mother of two quit secular music and got saved.

Following the consecration, Size 8 will now serve at Jubilee Christian Church (JCC) at Thika Town, where she’s been a member since she was born again in 2013.

Ordination in Christian churches is a rite for the dedication and commissioning of ministers.

While celebrating her achievement, the singer recalled that many had written her off when she received Christ as her savior and never expected her to last a week in salvation.

“I’m overwhelmed by the doing of God thru Jesus Christ in me when I got born again many wrote me off and said I won’t even last a week in salvation, eight years later now see God… His grace saved me from the secular world of music thru Jesus Christ, and His power thru His spirit changed me into who I am today… “She wrote.

Her husband, Dj Mo, shared a beautiful video showing how the pastoral ordination went down.

His wife could be seen dancing with other colleagues who were also graduating.

He captioned the video, “Babe @size8reborn – I will support you in your ministry .. – I admire your love for God … today is your day to be ordained as a pastor .. under Dr Pst Kelvin &Jacky …proud of you. congratulations to everyone else who got this pastoral ordination.”