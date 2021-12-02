Gospel singer Ole Willy makes comeback

Gospel singer Ole Willy has made a comeback after a four-year sabbatical.

The singer says he is back to entertain his fans and spread the gospel with his new song dubbed Relax.

“Relax is a single to everyone who is having a tough time and definitely experienced it during this Covid season,” he explained.

“I had my own fair share of experiences and wanted to put it in a track. I wanted to remind everyone including myself that God has not forgotten them. We have to remember to breathe, relax and let God turn his attention to you,” he adds.

He further disclosed the decision to take time off from the public eye enabled him to relax.

“I had to take a break due to personal issues and it also reached a point where I was not inspired and as an artist, you have to be inspired to release good music. In 2020 I had time to rethink, restrategize and I made plans to release my new music this year. So far I have a full album ready which I will release soon.”

The artist also agrees with comedian Eric Omondi’s campaign geared towards having 75 percent local airplay in the media.

“The money artists are paid compared to the investment they put in their songs doesn’t make sense, so most artists quit the industry and find other things to do. And for those who get a chance to be funded by private parties, they get a raw deal and end up in court.”

“I support Eric Omondi and if the bill is passed it will be a big milestone for the industry.”

Relax was produced by Micrule and video directed by Dr. Eddie at Red Dreams Production Studios.