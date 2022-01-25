Gospel singer Loise Kim joins Hustler Nation

Kikuyu gospel artist Loise Kim is the latest celebrity to join Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) political outfit.

The announcement was published on DP Ruto’s social media pages with the award winning musician said to be eying the Kiambu Women representative seat.

“Proud to welcome gospel award-winning musician Loise Kim to the Hustler Nation. She is an aspirant for the Kiambu Women’s Representative position,” the DP explained.

Proud to welcome gospel award-winning musician Loise Kim to the Hustler Nation. She is an aspirant for the Kiambu Women's Representative position. pic.twitter.com/jLgsVoBsMp — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) January 24, 2022

The Muthukumi hit-maker had announced her interest in the position through a poster where she urged the electorate of Kiambu Country to register as voters for the upcoming election to be held in August.

“I have been doing charity work helping mothers, youths, and persons with disabilities. I can do wonders in Kiambu using my gospel name and the honourable title. We have a responsibility of bettering the lives of our people and I want to be counted in the process,” she said.

At least six women have expressed interest in seat. They include Emma Wangari alias Mama Mwiko, Mary Kirika, Njeri Bakari and former Kiambu TNA coordinator Gladys Chania.

The incumbent Gathoni Wamuchomba is said to be eyeing the Githunguri Constituency parliamentary seat.