Gospel artist Mr. Seed’s new track gains 1 million views

Gospel artist Mr. Seed’s recently released album dubbed ‘Black Child’, in which he’s partnered with Tanzanian sensation Masauti is turning out to be a masterpiece.

The hit song has received a great reception from the public and even started trending a few days after its release, garnering close to one million views on YouTube.

Currently, the song is trending at number one on YouTube and second top 100 Kenyan music on Boomplay in less than a month.

During an interview with a local radio station, Mr. Seed, whose real name is Moses Tarus Omondi, revealed the making of the now trending ‘Only One’ hit.

“This song we wrote around 1am. Masauti and I met years ago and we have had quite a journey and we decided to work together and no one saw it coming. We did the video due to public demand because I was not planning to,” said the artist.

Describing what the song means in a nutshell, Mr. Seed wrote in the description box of the official video, “Love is friendship that has caught fire. Thinking of you keeps me awake. Dreaming of you keeps me asleep. Being with you keeps me alive.”

The ‘Black Child’ album, which is a mix of both secular and gospel sounds features several local and international collaborations. The locals are ‘Hakuna Kama Wewe’ ft Teddy B, ‘Ghetto Love ft Vivian, ‘Furahi’ ft Nimo, and ‘Ndoa’ ft Kate Actress.

On the other hand, the international features include; ‘Blessed’ ft John Blaq from Uganda, ‘Mama’ ft Lil Baalil from Somalia, ‘Hubadiliki’ ft Bella Kiboko, and ‘African Woman’ ft Nedy Tanzania.

In addition, the album has two singles; ‘Usiniache’ and ‘Romeo and Juliet’.

The gospel artist went ahead to reveal that he won’t be leaving the gospel scene in a recent interview seen by Nairobi News upon being asked if he is officially a contemporary artist.

“No. I cannot say bye to the gospel. I’m saved and mine is very real, I can’t fake anything. The fact that I have sung love songs doesn’t mean that I’m a secular artist. Love is for everyone; God Himself is love. It’s just a way of expressing my love to my lover,” said Mr. Seed.