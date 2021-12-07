Gospel artist Mercy Masika unveils fashion line

Kenyan gospel artist Mercy Masika has launched her own fashion line dubbed ‘Masiwear’ which, she describes as one that seeks to encourage the wearer to feel good about oneself.

“My fashion line is Masiwear, every one of our clothes represents the gospel of who I am. We have beautiful scriptures on every piece, things like I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me. Things that will encourage you and it’s beautiful, decent, and classy, and I am excited to launch it,” she explained.

Talking to Switch TV’s Mwikali on Full Circle, the Masika further explained how she came up with the ideas that have led to the success of her fashion line saying, “I think I am one of those people who always has something on the phone that I’m looking at, and in my free time I would always be looking at other designs, and let them fit into my own way of what I want.”

The Subiri hitmaker’ says her dream to be a fashion designer was cultivated from a young age, and her inspiration is something she derived from a show she loved, which led to the growth of her passion for fashion.

“I have been dreaming about this all my life. My initial inspiration came from a show I used to watch, ‘The bold and the beautiful, where I’d see how they used to sketch, and I picked that. So every book of mine I would sketch something. From primary school, all the way to high school. Then later in life, I decided that I should just do everything I wanted to do from when I was a baby. This is part of a dream come true.”

Masika adds she elected to invest time and resources in the new project after visiting the USA while dressed in her own design, a move that captivated many African American women who constantly asked her where she got her attire from.

She also stated that when it comes to her designs and style, comfort is paramount and is something she put into so much consideration when designing and making her own line.