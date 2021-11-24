Gor Mahia player of the month, Frank Odhiambo, confident of victory in Congo

Gor Mahia defender Frank Odhiambo displays his trophy after being named the club's player of the month of October at Camp Toyoyo ground in Nairobi on November 24, 2021. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO

Gor Mahia centre back Frank Odhiambo is confident that K’Ogalo will beat AS Otoho d’Oyo of Republic of Congo in the Caf Confederation Cup playoffs first leg fixture on Sunday.

Odhiambo who was on Wednesday voted Gor Mahia Player of the Month in October, said that despite coach Mark Harrison only having 16 players available for the tie, the squad has what it takes to progress to group stage of the competition.

“We have a game in Congo this weekend and we want to finish the job in the first leg. We are going to win there,” said Odhiambo as he received his award from Betsafe CEO Vincent Simiyu.

Odhiambo scooped the award following a vote by K’Ogalo fans. He received Sh25,000 from the club sponsors after the team’s training session at Camp Toyoyo grounds.

Odhiambo has been the mainstay in Gor Mahia’s back four ever since he made his first appearance for the senior side in May 2021 against Nairobi City Stars in an FKF Premier League match.

“I’m grateful to the Gor Mahia fraternity, the coaches and the players, because without them I wouldn’t be able to bag the award. I’d also like to urge the sponsors, Betsafe, to keep on giving us the awards because they motivate us,” said Odhiambo.

Simiyu commended K’Ogalo for an excellent start to the 2021/2022 season that has them rise to the top of the table.

“I’d like to congratulate Gor Mahia for a good start to the season. As your sponsors we are happy to support the team as it pushes for excellence. I urge the players, as they go to Congo over the weekend, to remember that they are representing themselves, their families and Kenya as a whole,” said Simiyu.

Betsafe began the fans-driven player of the month initiative for AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia – two of the biggest football clubs in Kenya – earlier in the year, and has been giving a Sh25,000 cash prize to the winners from each of the teams.