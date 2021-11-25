Gor Mahia in Congo for crucial Caf Confederation Cup match

Gor Mahia arrived in the Republic of Congo on Thursday morning for their Caf Confederation Cup play off match against AS Otoho d’Oyo on Sunday.

A travelling contingent of 30 including a 16 playing unit left the JKIA aboard a Kenya Airways flight at 5.00am and touched down in Brazzaville at 11.30 am.

The match will be staged at the Alphonse Massemba-Debat Stadium in Brazzaville from 5:30pm with the second leg slated for Nyayo National Stadium on December 5.

Gor Mahia Sporting Director Lordvick Aduda, who alongside the club secretary general Sam Ochola travelled to Brazzaville on Tuesday, told Nation Sport that they have completed all advance preparations for the team ahead of the players’ arrival.

“We have already booked our hotel at the heart of Brazzaville. From here to the match venue is only a ten minutes’ drive. We have also been to the stadium and our opponents have provided the bus to aid our movements during our stay here,” said Aduda.

Upon arrival in Brazzaville, the players were scheduled to undergo a Covid-19 test and have a light training session at the match venue later in the evening.

On Saturday evening, the team will have its final training session at the Alphonse Massemba-Debat Stadium. Only a limited number of fans will be allowed into the stadium to watch the match.

A place in the group stage at stake, Gor Mahia’s British coach Mark Harrison is not taking chances and has promised to field a strong squad despite having a deficiency of players.

“We have finalised our preparation and our target is a positive result. Since we are only two matches away from the group stage, we have to put all our effort into this game, avoid mistakes and get a win. It is the first game between the two sides but it is important that we get a ticket to the group stage,” said the 60 years old tactician.

However, the club will be allowed to register new players if it progresses to the group stage matches which commence in February.

Gor Mahia booked a date with the Congolese side after cruising past Al Ahly Merowe of Sudan in the second preliminary stage. The South Sudanese side failed to honour the return leg of the encounter at Nyayo Stadium after being thumped 3-1 in the first leg in Cairo.

On the other hand, AS Otohô d’Oyo dropped from the Champions League after a 4-2 aggregate defeat to Angolan side Petro de Luanda in the first round.