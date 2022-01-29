Gor Mahia fire coach Mark Harrison, hire Nkata

Ugandan Paul Nkata will take charge of Gor Mahia for the rest of the season after the sacking of British Coach Mark Harrison, his assistant Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo and goalkeeper trainer Jerry Onyango.

Gor Mahia Secretary General Sam Ochola confirmed Mkata who’s previously coached Tusker, Bandari and Kakamega Homeboyz will be joining the club in the interim.

His son Fred Nkata also plays for K’Ogalo.

“We have sent letters to the affected technical bench members who are coach Mark Harrison, his assistant Sammy Omollo and goalkeeper trainer Jerry Onyango. Our new coach Paul Nkata is jetting into the country in the afternoon and will be in charge of the team until the season ends,” said Ochola

“There are targets which the new coach and the team has been given and we are hopeful they will be met. On Harrison, we have parted ways mutually and followed all that is entailed in his contract so that we don’t attract a ban as it has been before,” he added.

Nkata will be assisted by Youth team coach Jared Aketch who has been elevated to the assistant coach role with veteran custodian Boniface Oluoch being slotted in as the new goalkeeper trainer.

Nkata, who won the KPL title with Tusker in 2016, had to leave Kenya in January 2019 after Kakamega Homeboyz owner Cleophas Shimanyula accused him of allegedly fixing matches.

However, a section of fans have protested against the club for retaining long serving Team Manager Jolawi Obondo who they claim has been involved in signing of average players leading to the poor performance on the pitch in recent years.

Ochola also stated that Harun Shakava has been stripped of captaincy dues and the role handed to defender Philemon Otieno with immediate effect. The official also clarified that the club has also elevated seven players from the youth team to senior team.

Nkata comes at a time the club has been having a bad run in the league and was in the midweek thumped 3-0 by Posta Rangers after back to back draws Bidco United.

Gor sit fifth on the log on 27 points from 16 matches, seven points below league leaders Kakamega Homeboyz.