Gor ‘fire’ Nkata, hire Andreas Spier

Gor Mahia seceretary general Sammy Ocholla welcomes new coach Andreas Spier and his assistant Micheal Nam to the club PHOTO: COURTESY

Gor Mahia have reversed the decision to hire Paul Nkata as head coach and instead appointed Andreas Spier.

The Kenyan club have also named Micheal Nam as assistant coach with Boniface Oluoch coming in as goalkeeper trainer.

Spiers replaces fired Mark Harrison, which Nam comes in for youth team coach Jared Odongo who’d earlier been drafted in as Nkata’s assistant.

Nkata’s appointment had drawn criticism from K’Ogalo fans, many of whom were were of the opinion he’d been mentioned in match-fixing claims during his tenure as Kakamega Homeboyz coach.

The fact that the Ugandan coach was eventually cleared of any wrongdoing by Fifa couldn’t convince the fans that he was fit for the job.

Spier is not new to East African football. He’s in the past worked in Rwanda as Rwanda Patriotic Army coach before briefly working as Director of Football in Kenya.

On the other hand Nam has worked in South Sudan, and at Uganda champions Vipers.

The duo is expected to help turn around Gor Mahia results on the pitch as the club looks to reclaim the league title it lost to Tusker last season