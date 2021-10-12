Gloria Muliro celebrates new man on his birthday

Gospel singer Gloria Muliro has showered praises to her new beau to celebrate him on his birthday.

Posting on social media Gloria also prayed and wished him well on his special day.

“Happiest Birthday my boo! I celebrate you on this and every day…May you live to be All that God created you to be. I love you,” wrote Gloria Muliro.

The Msaidizi hitmaker first introduced her new man to her fans on Valentine’s Day where she revealed that she was engaged to one Evans Sabwami.

And in a consequent interview with a local media house, she further revealed that Sabwami is an American citizen who is also a pastor, an engineer, and a graphics artist.

Sebwami has been single for eight years after divorcing his wife while Gloria divorced her husband Pastor Eric Omba six years ago.

Gloria walked out of her marriage citing infidelity and mistreatment and never returned, even after Omba persistently tried to salvage the marriage.

In a past interview, Omba said he miserably and desperately begged his ex-wife Gloria Muliro not to divorce him.

He said he never lost hope of saving the marriage and did that religiously for close to two years before finally giving up and remarrying.