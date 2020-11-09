Zimbabwean millionaire socialite Ginimbi dies in fiery Rolls Royce crash





Flamboyant Zimbabwean socialite and businessman Genius Ginimbi Kadungure died on the spot early Sunday morning in a head-on collision in Harare.

Witnesses said Ginimbi was speeding when he crashed and was thrown out of the vehicle, which later burst into flames.

In pictures and video clips shared on social media, Ginimbi’s lifeless body could be seen lying on the ground covered by tree branches.

According to iHarare, Ginimbi, a proud owner of more than six Rolls Royce vehicles, an envious Lamborghini collection, fleet of Bentleys, Range Rovers and swanky Benzes, was thrown out of the top of the range car after a head-on collision with a Honda Fit on a road curve.

The Royce then ricocheted off a tree following the impact and burst into flames, killing three other unidentified companions.

“We are still gathering more information on the issue,” police spokesman Paul Nyathi was quoted by the Herald as saying.

“This is unbearable. A young man who worked hard and enjoyed hard is no more! The flower has wilted! Go well boss Ginimbi. MHDSRIP,” added former ZANU–PF national political commissar, Saviour Kasukuwere.

A relative told the media that the businessman had two other passengers in his car who were “burnt beyond recognition,” and their identities could not be immediately established.

The driver of the Honda Fit that was involved in the accident with Ginimbi survived the crash.

While the cause of the collision has not been determined, the controversial founder and Chief Executive Officer of Zimbabwe’s Pioneer Gases had hours before his death posted a video on his Instagram account leaving his famed multi-million Domboshava mansion, located at the hem of the capital, for his Dreams Nightlife Club.

“Yo my name is Ginimbi, it’s time to go out. Guys, it’s gonna be going down; we are going to Dreams in a few minutes… Its Moana’s birthday. We’ll be popping champagne. There’ll be champagne showers tonight. See you there. Driving Rolls Royce Rave!”

The last Instagram story posted by Zimbabwean Millionaire #Ginimbi or before he was confirmed dead this morning. Life is short guys. MHSRIP. Cherish each day #Ginimbi #geniusallwhiteparty pic.twitter.com/c5gQz4aWw5 — P Ash (@ashpeey) November 8, 2020

His death follows that of his mother just a few months ago. He was only 36.