Zari warns haters off new catch





Ugandan Socialite Zari Hassan has hit back on critics saying her relationship with her new man “Dark Stallion” would end in premium tears.

In a post on her Instagram profile, the mother of five argues she doesn’t care if the relationship will last or not.

The most important thing, the South African based businesswoman added, is her having time with her new boyfriend.

Zari further made it clear that even if the relationship ends her fans will lose nothing because they are not part of it.

“Most miserable people will want to see you in their WhatsApp group. Don’t count me in that category a beg. I refuse to be one of you. Happiness lives here. If it ends in tears let it, what will you as a person lose?” Zari wrote.

In another post, she wrote “Don’t break my little hand eer I mean my (love) Mr man. Call him the Dark Stallion,”

These last few days, Zari has been flaunting her new bae on social media, but the photos have been captured strategically with her man’s face hidden.

Months after confessing that her affair with KingBae didn’t last long, Zari seems to be back on the dating scene again.

Zari has struggled to maintain a romantic relationship as her previous affairs with Tanzanian Bongoflava musician Diamond Platnumz and deceased Ugandan mogul Ivan Ssemwanga bore her five kids but literally ended in tears.Zari

—