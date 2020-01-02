Zapata open to AFC Leopards return

Former AFC Leopards coach Rodolfo Zapata has expressed interest in making a comeback in the same capacity.

The Argentine managed Leopards in 2018 for six months but has been without a job since quitting Township Rollers, which he helped win the Botswana Premier League title in June 2019.

Meanwhile, Leopards are certain to be in the market for a coach following the recent departure of Rwandan Casa Mbungo in the wake of a pay-dispute.

“I am passionate about the club and their fans who are always behind the players regardless of the results. I am open to a possible return to accomplish the good work I had started,” Zapata told the Star.

“Should the top honchos contact me, then I will return to the club. The fans have been asking me through the social media pages to come back but that decision will only be arrived at if the bosses give a nod to it.”

Former AFC Leopards players Anthony Kimani and Tom Juma are currently holding forte of the coaching role at the club. Tanzanian coach Dennis Kitambi is the other trainer who has been linked to the role.