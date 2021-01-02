Youth block Senator Moi’s convoy in Rift Valley

Kanu Chairman Gideon Moi follows proceedings at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi on May 6, 2017 during the party's Special National Delegates Conference where Uhuru Kenyatta was endorsed to vie for presidency on a Jubilee ticket. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL

The battle to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta has gone a notch higher in the Rift Valley after supporters believed to owe allegiance to Deputy President William Ruto on Saturday blocked Baringo Senator Gideon Moi from entering a venue where he was to be installed as Kalenjin leader.

The youths from Talai and Kapsisiywa barricaded the entry to the residence of Councillor Christopher Arap Koyoki.

Reports indicate that the councillor was to install Senator Moi as the official Kalenjin leader, a position said to be occupied by Dr. Ruto.

The Senator was forced to turn back after irate youths blocked his convoy.

Videos seen by Nairobi News show a vehicle in which Senator Moi was reportedly in reversing amid a charge by armed youth.

He later proceeded to Kabiyet Trading Centre to interact with other youth before leaving the area.

Ruto and Moi are both gunning to replace President Kenyatta. The duo perceive the Rift Valley, and specifically the Kalenjin community as their respective ‘stronghold’.